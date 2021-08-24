Tyrone joins the tradition of hanging veteran banners

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After seeing multiple towns participating in this tradition for years, a group of Tyrone residents gathered together to make the tradition a reality.

The Tyrone Improvement Group made a Facebook post back in June of the idea. It was a quick response from residents, with 150 residents sent in photos of their loved ones by early July. As of Tuesday, all 150 banners are hung across multiple streets in Tyrone include Pennsylvania Ave and 10th Street.

President of the Tyrone Improvement Group, Ann Osborne, says she has received multiple calls from residents saying how happy they are that the town is doing this.

“It has been such an honor to do this,” Osborne said. “I had people come in saying that they were so happy that we were doing this. Older people in the late 80s, 90s, saying, ‘I’m so glad I get to see my Dad or brother up on a pole before I can’t any longer.”

Osborne also took part in the veteran banner tradition. Her father hung right in front of her beauty shop on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tyrone veteran Scott Sessamen had the honor of placing the last of the banners on Pennsylvania Avenue. Those banners show photos of his great uncles, father, and son. Sessamen takes pride in seeing all the heroes be showcased across the town.

“It’s a sense of pride. I’m honored I can show off my heroes,” Sessamen said.

Osborne says that the banners will be hung until at least Veterans Day. They hope that they’ll get the word out sooner and have more veterans to showcase for the following years.