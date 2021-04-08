Tyrone Improvement Group to host downtown community clean-up

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Now that the snow has melted, the Tyrone Improvement Group is asking for volunteers to help pick up the garbage and sweep stones off the sidewalks in the downtown area.

The event will take place April 24 at 8 a.m., and they ask for people to register to volunteer on their Facebook page so the Calvary Church can serve lunch to show appreciation for everyone’s hard work.

To register, simply hit that you are going on the Facebook Downtown Community Clean-up Day event page.

Volunteers will meet at the Tyrone Railroad Park. It’s reported that trash bags and gloves will be available as well as a limited number of brooms, but people can bring their own to help out.