TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Tyrone Friday afternoon.

Firefighters had to cut through the roof of a single-story home on the 300 block of West 21st Street. They were called out at 12:45 p.m. Companies from the area including Bald Eagle, Bellwood and Warriors Mark assisted with fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.