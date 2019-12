TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Area High School Career and Technology student organizations collected more than 2,250 lbs of non perishable food items for the Tyrone Food Bank.

Tyrone Students collect non-perishables.

Their initial goal was to collect 1,000 lbs. Students collected items between Nov 8-Dec 12.

Students will be unloading the items at the food bank 3:15 on Monday, December 16.