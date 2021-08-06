Tyrone Food Truck Festival holds backpack giveaway

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Food Truck and Vendor Festival, held the first Saturday of each month at the Railroad Park has been a big hit this summer, bringing in thousands of people to Tyrone and this weekend the event has a lot of good happening.

The owners of Inspection Go in Tyrone will be giving away about 500 backpacks and some will even be filled with school supplies donated by non-profits.

Along with the giveaway, they will have face painting, crafts, and a bounce house to celebrate back to school.

Inspection Go CEO John Russell said the goal is to take some financial burden off parents and to make an impact in the community.

“We put our headquarters here, we got a 100 employees here, we just believe in investing in the community and our youth of the future of the community, so getting them prepared and excited to go back to school is kind of what the event is all about,” Russell said.

The backpack giveaway is open to anybody, first come first serve, from 12 to 3 this Saturday at the Railroad Park.

And the giving back doesn’t stop there!

The Tyrone Improvement Group said food trucks plan to give a portion of their proceeds to the victims of the fire explosion.

The group will also be holding a raffle, to raise money for first responders.

The Tyrone Improvement Group President Ann Osborne said they are happy to be a part of a community that rallies behind each other.

“A tragedy like this has not happened to our little community in such a long time and especially in today’s climate with all the struggles and negativity it really helps to know that we really pull together when the times get tough,” Osborne said.

There are only two more food truck festivals left this summer, this Saturday and the first Saturday in September.