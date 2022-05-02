TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group (TIG) is bringing back the Food Truck & Vendors Festival in 2022 and it kicks off Saturday!
TIG, a group of local small business owners in Tyrone, will host the festival on the first Saturday of the month beginning on Saturday, May 7. This year’s festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Logan Avenue between 10th and 11th Street and the municipal parking lot.
Food Trucks –
Juicy Butts BBQ of PA
Beech Hollow BBQ LLC
Katie J’s
Wings & Things
Rebelz Mobile Cuisine
The Funnel Cake Kings
The Brew Coffee and Tap
Sunset Slush Happy Valley
Tropic O Ice
Vendors
Two Country Sisters Art’s & Crafts
TAHS Junior Achievement Class C
TAHS Junior Achievement Class D
AM/PM Arts & Crafts
Shiplap Shack’s Halloween Shop
Pink Zebra
The Apicary
Full of Hot Air
Wreath’s & Beyond Company
Liddell Craft Shop
Tina’s Twisters
Heather Siverling’s Primatives
Amber’s Crafty Space
Tyrone American Legion
CB Creations
Happy Valley Nutrition
Deco Mesh Designs and Crafts
Farmasi
Renewal by Anderson
Essentials 4 You
Witch B*tch Apothecary
Ann’s Mesh & Wooden Ladders
The Tyrone Fire Police will also be there selling discount passes to Hershey Park.