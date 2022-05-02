TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group (TIG) is bringing back the Food Truck & Vendors Festival in 2022 and it kicks off Saturday!

TIG, a group of local small business owners in Tyrone, will host the festival on the first Saturday of the month beginning on Saturday, May 7. This year’s festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Logan Avenue between 10th and 11th Street and the municipal parking lot.

Food Trucks –

Juicy Butts BBQ of PA

Beech Hollow BBQ LLC

Katie J’s

Wings & Things

Rebelz Mobile Cuisine

The Funnel Cake Kings

The Brew Coffee and Tap

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

Tropic O Ice

Vendors

Two Country Sisters Art’s & Crafts

TAHS Junior Achievement Class C

TAHS Junior Achievement Class D

AM/PM Arts & Crafts

Shiplap Shack’s Halloween Shop

Pink Zebra

The Apicary

Full of Hot Air

Wreath’s & Beyond Company

Liddell Craft Shop

Tina’s Twisters

Heather Siverling’s Primatives

Amber’s Crafty Space

Tyrone American Legion

CB Creations

Happy Valley Nutrition

Deco Mesh Designs and Crafts

Farmasi

Renewal by Anderson

Essentials 4 You

Witch B*tch Apothecary

Ann’s Mesh & Wooden Ladders

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

The Tyrone Fire Police will also be there selling discount passes to Hershey Park.