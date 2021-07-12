Tyrone firefighters propose new ordinance to borough council

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A representative from Tyrone’s Neptune Fire Company attended the Tyrone Borough Council meeting Monday to present a new ordinance that could generate more revenue for the station.

The ordinance allows the volunteer fire companies to charge insurance companies for service while they are on calls. These calls can range from nuisance calls, false alarms, and even crashes and hazmat incidents. This ordinance would cover many incidents a fire company may receive. Stations would also be given the option to bill insurance companies.

Other nearby stations such as Bellwood and Port Matilda do something similar to what Tyrone Fire Companies are proposing. These additional stations generated around $20,000 in revenue when using this system.

This system will not affect any Tyrone Borough resident. That means no fire charges will be billed on a resident’s insurance.

“We get a call, and what could happen is say we get on I-99 or so,” Neptune Fire Company Deputy Chief Brandon Oswalt said. “We have to fill out a report then so that the state police would give us a tear off for that so we can bill it.”

If the Tyrone Borough Council approves the ordinance, the Neptune Fire Company doesn’t expect it to implement it immediately.