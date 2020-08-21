Tyrone firefighter dies due to sudden illness

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family and friends will remember the life of a firefighter on Sunday, August 23 after passing away earlier in the week.

32-year-old Justin Stringer of Tyrone died at the Tyrone Regional Hospital on Wednesday, August 19, after battling a pancreatic illness.



Stringer comes from a long line of firefighters who volunteered at the Neptune Fire Company.

He was also a member of the Bald Eagle Fire Company and the Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

His friends say he is a person who will be greatly missed by everyone.

“This department, this community, just that right there, the community service,” said Brandon Oswalt, the Deputy Chief of Neptune Fire Company, “obviously he loved his community greatly and the people around him.”

If you would like to pay your respects, a service is being held for him on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neptune Fire Department.