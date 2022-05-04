BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Burket Farm in Tyrone is hosting the second weekend of their first-ever “U-Pick” tulip event.

In November 2021, 24,000 tulips were planted in preparation for visitors to enjoy spring in a unique way.

“We wanted to find an idea that was different from what other people were doing, there’s a lot of you pick flower farms, mostly sunflowers, we have pumpkin patches and so on and we thought tulips would be something different we could do,” Susan Zerbe, owner of Burket Farm said.

After a successful first weekend, the farm is giving visitors another chance to come to pick their own flowers for $1.00 a stem.

There will also be a small admission fee and kids under five can visit for free.

To ensure you pick the tulips correctly, the farm offered advice on the best technique.

Grab the stem as close to the ground as possible Gently twist a little Pull straight up

Hours of operation can be found on their Facebook page. They also plan to have food vendors available at well.