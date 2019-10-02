Tyrone ‘Domino’s Pizza’ fundraiser for 1 year old

Tyrone, PA (WTAJ) – Domino’s Pizza decided to dedicate this months fundraiser to one-year old Karsosn Hampton who has multiple disorders.

Casey Hampton, Karson’s father, has been working for the pizza shop for just four months and his wife suggested that he offer the idea of a fundraiser for their son.

The family recently discovered that Karson has a tumor on his upper left arm. He was also born with Poland Syndrome, a veritable segmentation defect and a sub-mucus cleft palate.

This Wednesday, Domino’s will be donating a percentage of all sales to Karson’s medical expenses. It’s also the day the family will travel to Pittsburgh for specialists to determine whether or not Karson’s tumor is serious.

The family encourages the community to grab a slice from Domino’s on Wednesday and says it will be most appreciated.