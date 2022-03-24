TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members in Tyrone are showing support after a husband and wife were taken too soon.

Harry and Ann Dillon were killed after a three-vehicle crash on South Eagle Valley Road in Worth Township at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The couple was often seen throughout Tyrone lending a helping hand, and the borough is remembering them now through the good things they did for the community.

“They were avid in their community,” said Chip Dillon, the son of Harry and Ann. “They were always out looking and always helping other organizations and many people throughout the communities.”

Chip Dillon will always remember his parents this way, and if you ask community leaders, they’ll tell you Harry Dillon always gave his all.

“That man was such a hard worker. He busted his butt a lot,” said Jim Burket, Supervisor of Snyder Township. “It didn’t matter if the fire company needed somebody to look at their truck, he would be there.”

Harry was the owner of a trucking company and lent his expertise to many volunteer fire organizations.

“My dad, being a truck driver and owner and mechanic for many years, always offered his services whenever the fire companies needed something,” Chip said.

His wife, Ann, was a secretary in Snyder Township, but was known as a friend to all.

“Ann was not just our secretary, but she was like a mother to everybody. The woman had a heart of gold,” Burket said.

The pair were high school sweethearts who started dating in seventh grade.

Now, their passion for serving their community lives on through Chip.

“I’m actually a member of both of the companies, of Bald Eagle and (Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Company),” Chip said. “I just think they instilled their giving ways, you know, it’s just part of me.”

The community his family has given so much to is now rallying around him.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“The phone hasn’t stopped since the night of the accident,” Chip said. “There was people, the fire chief of this company being one, was at my door as soon as PSP left the house. And the community has been amazing.”

Bradley Oswalt, chief of the Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, said the loss of the couple will be felt throughout the community.

“There’s just a hole that can’t be filled,” Oswalt said. “Harry always almost had a smile on his face no matter what. And Ann was, she was just a nice person.”

For Chip, the support of his community means everything.

“It’s just amazing to see the support that’s out there and how many lives my parents touched,” Chip said.

In lieu of flowers the Dillon family is encouraging donations to be made to the Central PA Humane Society, local fire companies or Trout Unlimited.