TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to take a dip, we now know the opening date for the Tyrone Community Pool.

It’s July first at 12 p.m.

No concessions or chairs will be available, and only 360 visitors will be allowed inside at a time.

There won’t be any swimming lessons or “splash hops,” but private parties may be scheduled.

Daily rates are $4 for adults and $3 for children.