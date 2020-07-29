Tyrone Community Pool limits access to only school district residents

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Community Pool is making adjustments during the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation and will only allow residents who live in the Tyrone School District to access the pool.

The Mayor of Tyrone, Bill Latchford, stated in a Facebook message that there have been complaints of people outside of the area at the pool which has had to limit its capacity to 150 people. This left members of the Tyrone community unable to use the pool.

Starting August 1, 2020, you will need an ID as proof of living in the school district. If you have children with you, Mayor Latchford says they wouldn’t also need proof.