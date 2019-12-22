Tyrone community honors local man with bridge dedication

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’ll be two years in February since a 45-year-old PennDOT worker was killed while setting up road flares at an accident scene in Blair County.

Today, family, friends, and co-workers gathered to make sure that Robert Gensimore’s service to his community will be remembered.

They dedicated the Robert E. Gensimore Memorial Bridge along State Route 453 in Tyrone Township.

His best friend representative Rich Irvin, described Gensimore as a man who stepped forward and made a real impact on the Spruce Creek, Warriors Mark, Franklin Area.

Gensimore was a volunteer with his local fire company for more than 27 years