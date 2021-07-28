Tyrone community comes together to help families impacted in home explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The borough of Tyrone, Pennsylvania has made national headlines in the past 24 hours, but inside the community, it’s a story of support and selflessness.

“I ran over to grab water at Save-a-lot, for example, and on my way in, the manager was on his way out with cases,” said Tyrone Borough Councilman David Snyder.

Snyder said the community sprang into action following yesterday’s home explosion.

First, with urgency for everyone’s safety. Then, with supplies for first responders.

“It’s amazing,” said Snyder. “I even heard that Sam’s Club dropped off a gigantic delivery of Gatorade and water that’s not sitting over at the Hookie’s.”

“The support was truly overwhelming,” said William McElwain, assistant fire chief at the Blazing Arrow Hook & Ladder Fire Company. “We had people dropping off water, food, Gatorade, ice, anything we could need and people were asking on everybody’s Facebooks what they could do to help.”

Members from Blazing Arrow Hook & Ladder Fire Company responded, alongside about ten other departments.

“It was very well handled by all the responding departments and the agencies that helped us like EMA and EMS, and all of those, we all came together as one big community,” said McElwain.

Churches opened their doors to Pennsylvania Avenue residents who needed to evacuate.

Search parties continue to check for missing pets.





“It gives you a really good feeling to know that the community will have your back like this, it was very impressive,” said McElwain. “The important thing now is the community rallies behind the families that were affected by the fires.”

GoFundMe’s have been created for the displaced families.

On Wednesday, July 28, clothing donations will be collected at Brew Coffee & Tap on W 10th Street in Tyrone.

The families are overwhelmed with support, said Snyder.

“They are so encouraged by all the pouring out of just verbal support, praying for them, these things really mean a lot,” said Snyder. “If you can’t give financially, reaching out and expressing how you’re feeling is also encouraging to them”