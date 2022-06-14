TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Juniata river in Tyrone is being dredged and cleaned in effort to prevent flooding in the downtown area.

Dirt is being removed from the bottom of the river, and plants and trees have been taken out to widen the river and make it shallower.

The borough said this is the third time it’s cleaned the river and it wants to avoid close calls like it did in September 2018.

Borough manager Ardean Latchford says it’s time to clean up, especially the plants and trees surrounding pedestrian bridges.

“It was getting pretty bad. Some of the trees were actually above the bridges themselves,” Latchford said.

He said there has been opposition from fishermen, as dredging can force fish to new parts of the river. Latchford says he’s working with opposition and has invited them to council meetings to find a solution.

“I like to try to listen to both sides and try to make a fair judgment,” Latchford said. “I always say, whenever you stop learning, you might as well stop living.”

Latchford added that cleaning the river would make it more appealing and less at risk for flooding as the town grows.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He said the town benefits from being in between Penn State University Park and Altoona, making it a destination.

You can learn more about the town on its website.