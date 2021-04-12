Tyrone man accused of breaking into home and stealing sex toys, cash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a home and stole $700 in cash, bank cards and various sex toys.

Michael Holden, 37, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

The burglary reportedly happened April 6 on West 11th Street in Tyrone. The resident told police she had counted out $700 in cash the evening of April 5 to pay rent before taking sleep medication and falling asleep on her couch. When she woke up around noon April 6, she told police the cash was missing, along with various bank cards and sex toys valued at around $160.

The resident reached out to her neighbors who said they saw a male enter her residence at about 11 a.m. April 6. The description led the residence to believe it was Holden, who she knew. The resident told police she saw Holden near Save-A-Lot and attempted to contact him, but fled. She was able to follow Holden to his residence, where he spoke to her through his window and said he had been inside her residence and noticed money laying on the floor, according to the charges filed.

Police said video surveillance shows a male with glasses and a Pittsburgh Pirates hat running east on West 11th St and enter the victim’s home at 10:32 a.m. April 6. Police said Holden has been wearing some sort of Pittsburgh Pirates headgear and glasses during each of their encounters with him.

Holden has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20.