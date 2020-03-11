Tyrone borough paving the way for more parking

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses in Tyrone could be seeing more customers after the borough approves more parking for downtown.

The borough just finished a project over on Logan Avenue to improve the road and parking options.

The new lot will going where the old Yenner building used to stand on Blair Avenue, giving easy access to downtown businesses.

On Monday, Tyrone Borough Council approved a new project to improve the amount of parking in town, a problem Manager Ardean Latchford said has been going on for years.

“The big businesses are gone from the smaller communities, but Tyrone has actually redefined itself and has become a hotbed for small business,” he said.

The new lot will have 20 parking spots and will be just a block away from 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Business breeds business, so that’s the mindset behind the additional parking to show them that we do businesses here in Tyrone,” Latchford said.

Over on Logan Avenue, the recently-completed streetscape project improved sidewalks, curbs, and street lights. Business owners say they’re grateful for the changes.

“Their response has been, a few phone calls, a few emails, stating, ‘Hey! We’re so happy that there’s gonna be some additional parking in Tyrone’,” Latchford said.

Latchford said they’re still working on a cost estimate, but the money will come from the Community Enhancement fund, provided by Liberty Power. He hopes the project will be done mid-summer.