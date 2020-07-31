Tyrone Borough creates mini loan, grant programs for struggling businesses

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Borough is creating mini loan and grant programs to help their small businesses during the pandemic.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $3,000. Loans are $5,000 to $20,000 with an interest rate based on credit score.

Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said they’ve seen businesses in other parts of Blair County struggle and shut down, and he wants to prevent that for his businesses.

” We just do not want that to happen in Tyrone, so what can we do you to try to ensure that our small businesses aren’t gonna have to close down,” he said.

An application is still in development but will be available in the near future.

Businesses do not need a minimum amount of employees to apply.