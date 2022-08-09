TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Borough Council voted yes on a resolution to donate five bikes to the Tyrone Bible Baptist Church at this evening’s monthly meeting.

Tyrone Mayor William Latchford says that they try to do this as much as they can with different items, rather than have them go to waste.

“The bikes are collected by our police department,” says Latchford. “They’re cases that have been closed out for a long time. Missing bikes, parts, things like that. Usually there are some nice ones in there. And instead of just throwing them out, we donate them to local charities.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Latchford says that the charities and churches that they donate items too are free to donate them or sell them to fund other charitable acts. But, he thinks that the church will look to give back by giving them to children in the community.