Tyrone Borough Council approves duck ordinance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A duck sits on a partly frozen lake in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghrida)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Council has amended an ordinance that allows residents to own ducks.

Under the amended ordinance, residents can have up to either six ducks or six chickens. They cannot have a combination of both. In addition, all of them must be females.

LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS

This was approved in the borough council’s first public meeting of 2022.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss