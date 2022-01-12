BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Council has amended an ordinance that allows residents to own ducks.
Under the amended ordinance, residents can have up to either six ducks or six chickens. They cannot have a combination of both. In addition, all of them must be females.
LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS
- Penn Highlands provides update on its hospitals as Omicron variant surges
- ‘Red Raiders’ returns, Bellefonte School Board reverses decision on Native American imagery
- PennDOT stresses importance of preparedness during winter weather
- Tyrone Borough Council approves duck ordinance
- Somerset County man pleads guilty to wife’s 2019 murder
This was approved in the borough council’s first public meeting of 2022.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.