Tyrone Armory hosts Thanksgiving dinner for second year

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Tyrone community was in the full holiday spirit at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner at the Tyrone Armory.

The dinner was prepared by over 60 volunteers, who served nearly 800 meals via dine-in and takeout. The meals were made up of classics Thanksgiving favorites. That includes ham, turkey, stuffing balls, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more.

It took the armory team a few weeks to plan this dinner and come up with the orders. They said they went through over 40 turkeys to serve the community.

This is the second year that the dinner has been held at the armory. However, this has been a tradition in Tyrone for many decades. Co-owner of the armory, Nathan Verilla, said that the community enjoyed the provided dinner and is grateful to be a part of this event.

“We’re just thankful that we play a part in the Tyrone community,” Verilla said. “This is just a little part that we play. We love the Tyrone community. We love the people of Tyrone. We love the town of Tyrone. This is just us getting back to them and saying thank you; we love you.”

The team says they plan on doing Christmas baskets come the holiday and will continue to do the the Thanksgiving dinner next year.