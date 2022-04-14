BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students and staff at Tyrone Area High School took part in their annual community service day on Thursday.

From 8:15 a.m. till 10:30 a.m., about 400 students cleaned up parts of Tyrone including Reservoir Park, the Tyrone swimming pool and Railroad Park among others. It’s estimated that about 90 percent of the students volunteer.

PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

The clean up event was canceled the previous two years because of COVID-19.