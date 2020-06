TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Area Food Bank resumed operations on Thursday.

It’s located at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Logan Avenue in the borough.

They’re open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and they have evening hours from 5:30 p.m. To 7 p.m.

They say food is in very good supply, and there are no requirements to receive any food.