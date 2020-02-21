TX Man charged with harassing Brookville Taco Bell employee

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police charged a Texas man with disorderly conduct and harassment after they responded to calls at the local Brookville Taco Bell.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening when police say they responded to several 911 hang-up calls from the store. They arrived to find 56-year-old David Wayne Kerr, of Texas, who was very flustered.

They spoke to Kerr and the employee. The employee stated that Kerr threw his change while paying for his food, also saying he used his shoulder/body to run into the employee to hit them.