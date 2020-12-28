TX man arrested in Clearfield with stolen vehicle, reportedly broke into others

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Texas man was arrested on Dec. 23 after police say he attempted to break into multiple cars in the Clearfield area and was found with a stolen car out of Texas.

Lawrence Township Police report that 19-year-old Logan Darby of Orange Texas had allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle at Point Spring & Driveshaft in Clearfield when they were called by the victim that afternoon. Throughout the course of the investigation, police encountered multiple vehicles in the same area that had been broken into and looted.

After finally locating the man, Darby was found with the stolen vehicle out of Texas. He was taken into custody and placed in the Clearifled County Jail.

