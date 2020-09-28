Two women injured in Clearfield County DUI crash

MORRIS TWP. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a DUI crash in Clearfield County that caused both drivers to be taken to the hospital with suspected serious injury.

According to the police report, the crash happened on Sept. 25, just after 4 p.m. when 57-year-old Carol Barton was driving on Kylertown Drifting Highway. Barton was driving her Mercedes-Benz southbound when she reportedly started to drive off the roadway and swerved to correct herself and crossed the double yellow lines and hit the other car head on.

Troopers determined at the scene that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Barton was taken to Penn Highands and is charged with DUI and other summary traffic violations.

The other driver, a 61-year-old woman from Grassflat, Pa, was taken to UPMC Altoona for her injuries. Police report that both women were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.