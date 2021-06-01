Two-week detour in place for Tyrone Township

Base Repair Work on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) in Blair County Beginning, Two Week Detour to be Placed.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning Wednesday, June 2, repair work will begin on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) between Route 1015 (Quarry Road), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

This will cause a seven-mile detour to be in effect until Monday, June 7. The detour path will follow Route 1008 (Hileman Road), Route 1015 (Quarry Road), Route 453 and Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road).

Then, beginning Tuesday, June 8, road work will begin on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) between Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road) and Route 1013 (Kettle Road). An eight-mile detour will be in place for this part of the project, following Route 1008 (Hileman Road), Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road), Route 453 and Route 1013 (Kettle Road).

The second detour will last approximately a week.