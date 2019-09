BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford Borough has alerted people of two water line breaks that could affect local homes while they are being repaired.

The first one, on Chalybeate Road, is being repaired and motorists are advised to use caution or avoid the road if they can.

The second, on Concord Drive, is also being repaired.

Neither have a current time of completion and locals are told they may see some water discoloration while they fix the leaks.

