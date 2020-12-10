Two vehicles stolen, both crashed: Man evades police in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashed, stole another vehicle, and crashed again Thursday morning.

Cambria Township Police report that Cristian Rodriguez-Pacheco started a police pursuit in a vehicle that was reported stolen in another county. He ended up crashing the vehicle and fled on foot to escape arrest.

Pacheco then reportedly stole a second car which started another pursuit with police. He then crashed that car as well and was apprehended. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for the injuries sustained during each crash.

Stick with WTAJ as we learn more about Thursday morning’s incident.

THE LATEST: