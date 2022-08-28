ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident on Union Avenue in Altoona after it struck a building and caught fire early Sunday morning.

The Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 say that Department 300 was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Sunday for a two-car accident that resulted in one car crashing into the Union Avenue Apartments and catching on fire.

The fire was contained to the vehicle with only minor smoke and structural damage to the building. The crash is still under investigation.