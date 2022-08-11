BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple injuries were reported following a two vehicle crash in Bedford Count on Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, at 7:36 a.m. crews were called to I-99 in Bedford Township at the end of the PA Turnpike exit/entrance ramp near the former Ed’ Steak House for a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said that all victims were then sent to UPMC Bedford, however the number of people that were involved is unknown.

Bedford County state police, fire, and EMS were at the scene.