Two-vehicle crash in Centre County sent three to the hospital

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon that sent three to the hopsital for injuries.

Ferguson Township Police report that the crash on Pine Grove Mountain, near the look out, happened at roughly 4:16 p.m. when the driver of the first vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, heading south on RT26. The second vehicle was pulling onto the roadway to head north and was T-boned.

The driver of the second car was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extracted.

The driver of the first car, a 64-year-old from Petersburg was taken to Mount Nittany Medica Center and later transferred to Geisinger Medical in Danville due to his injuries.

Both 56-year-old women in the second car were taken to Mount Nittany medical Center due to their injuries.

Police report that RT 26 was closed for more than 30 minutes in both directions while they investigated. They were assisted by Centre Life Link EMS, the Alpha Fire Dept. and Alpha Fire Police.