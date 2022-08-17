UPDATE: ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 764 has reopened to traffic after temporarily closing for a two vehicle crash.

ORIGINAL STORY — A section of roadway is closed in Altoona after a crash Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles crashed on Route 764 southbound and one person has been transported from the scene, according to non-emergency dispatch.

The road is closed between 7th Street and 8th Street.