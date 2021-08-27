Two-vehicle crash causes road closure in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:42 a.m., with one vehicle hitting a traffic signal, causing the North Atherton Street by the Walmart Plaza entrance to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash was not from a traffic signal error but actually appears to be a driver error according to the press release.

Image is provided by the Alpha Fire Company Facebook page

Only right turns are allowed to be made into and out of the Walmart entrance due to the traffic signal being inoperable. A temporary signal will be installed in the near future to allow drivers to use the entrance to the full extent.

Chief 55 arrived on the scene of the crash followed by other crews to help and assist traffic, evaluate injuries and to control any fluids. Alpha Fire Police, Patton Police, Centre Life/Link EM, Patton Township Public Works, West Penn Power, PennDOT and Tel-Power.