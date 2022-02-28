CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Sunday evening.

Fire Chief, Robert Satler said the fire began around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The fire spread to another vacant house next door.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

