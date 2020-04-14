Two teens charged with DUI in Clearfield County

BRADFORD TWP., CLEARFIELD CO., (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield has charged a 19-year-old and 17-year-old after they were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police report that Alexia Dixon, 19, was found in the passenger seat with drug paraphernalia while the unidentified 17-year-old girl was driving.

Police report the the 17-year-old was driving the 2005 Chevy Malibu while under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the report, both teens were charged through the appropriate court systems.

