Two teens busted breaking into youth baseball field in Centre County

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested when troopers say they found them at a youth baseball field trying to break into the concession area just before New Year’s Eve.

State Police were called Dec. 29, just before 11 a.m. to the Milesburg Youth Baseball field for a burglary in progress. After arriving at the scene, they report that two 14-year-old boys were found trying to force their way into the concession area.

According to the report, both teens were taken into custody at the field. One of the teens was later released to their parents and the other teen was released to juvenile probation.