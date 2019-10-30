Two teens arrested after Bedford County crime spree

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford have arrested two teens who previously opened fire hydrants, damaged mailboxes, and damaged light posts through Bedford.

19-year-old Hunter Bingham and an unnamed 17-year-old were charged in connection with setting bails of hay on fire on August 9, 2019, resulting in roughly $175,000 worth of hay and equipment being destroyed on Stein Road in West Providence Twp.

Through the investigations, troopers discovered the two teens were involved in a ‘crime spree’ in Bedford County. They were involved in a stolen vehicle on two separate occasions at the beginning of August, the opening of various fire hydrants resulting in over $3,000 of water being lost, damaged mailboxes in the area of SR326 in Snake Spring Twp, and on Menchtown Rd in West Providence Twp. and damage to a lamp post in Bedford Borough.

Water damage from the hydrants to a local business was roughly $5,100, bringing total damages of their crime spree to be over $180,160.

Officials say the investigations will continue and other individuals will be charged.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.