Two taken to hospital after shooting in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two were taken to the hospital due to an overnight shooting.

The incident happened before 1:30 a.m. Friday in Orbisonia, according to dispatch. Two were taken to the hospital but it’s unclear if they are victims or suspects or what happened at this time.

State police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to keep you up to date.