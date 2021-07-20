Two taken to hospital after rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a rollover crash in Clearfield County on State Route 322.

According to the report, a 21 and 27-year-old were driving on SR322 through Bradford Township just after 9 p.m. on July 17 when they failed to navigate a left curve in the road. The vehicle then hit an embankment before hitting a guard rail and then rolling over onto its roof.

Both men were transported to Clearfield Hospital for precautionary reasons and the vehicle suffered major damage. Both men reportedly had their seatbelts on at the time of the accident.

State Police were assisted on the scene by Clearfield EMS as well as Clearfield and BJW fire department and Bigler Boyz Towing.