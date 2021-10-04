Two taken to hospital after rollover crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Centre County overnight into Sunday where one of the men was thrown from the car.

Company 5 of the Alpha Fire Company was called to the scene on the 200 block of S. Water Street in Ferguson Township Sunday just after 1 a.m. After arriving, they found one man who was thrown from the car and the other had managed to get himself out.

PHOTO: ALPHA FIRE COMPANY FACEBOOK

PHOTO: ALPHA FIRE COMPANY FACEBOOK

PHOTO: ALPHA FIRE COMPANY FACEBOOK

PHOTO: ALPHA FIRE COMPANY FACEBOOK

Crews from Engine 5-2 and Rescue 5 help the two men and set up a landing zone for the helicopter at the top of Pine Grove Mountian. Both men were taken to medical facilities. Officials say that both are expected to recover.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South Water Street was closed for approximately two hours.