Two suspects steal commercial exercise bike, police look for information

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for information after two suspects reportedly stole a large exercise bicycle overnight into Saturday morning.
The theft happened on Sept. 11 at roughly 1 a.m. The two suspects, seen in the security photo, reportedly stole the recumbent exercise bike from the area of Hamilton Plaza on West Hamilton Avenue where East Coast Health & Fitness and Beer Belly’s Beverage are located along with other businesses.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or you can submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.
