Two Somerset men meet to fight, escalates to stabbing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said two men agreed to meet each other to engage in “mutual combat,” but the situation escalated to more than just a brawl.

On April 21, the Somerset Borough Police Department said Jeremy Finzel, 27, and Zachary Beaken, 23, met each other in Edgewood to fight.

However, the incident elevated to a stabbing between both parties. Finzel and Beaken are both considered suspects of aggravated assault.

Beaken was flown to Conemaugh Hospital for injuries sustained in the fight. It’s reported he’s in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and will be updated as more info becomes available.