Two sent to UPMC Altoona after crash off of 17th Street

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a crash off of 17th Street in Altoona that left Valley View Blvd closed.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersections of Valley View and 16th Street, just across from the Altoona Beauty School.

Officials state that the crash involved two cars, leaving both heavily damaged. There’s no current update on injuries, however, officials state that both drivers were taken to UPMC Altoona.

Valley View was blocked off while crews cleaned up the area, but the road is now reopened.