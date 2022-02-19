Two sent to the hospital after vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident in Cambria County.

According to 511PA, the lane restriction has been lifted at the intersection of Barnett Street and Menoher Boulevard in Southmont Township.

According to Cambria County dispatch, two people were to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for injuries but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Southmont Fire, Westmont Fire, Menoher Heights EMS and Seventh Ward EMS were the crews that responded to the scene.