Two sent to the hospital after crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were sent to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Cambria County on Dec. 23, state police say.

State police say the car was traveling on SR 2019 in East Carroll Township when it hit a utility pole that was on the right side of the road and came to a stop. After it hit the pole, the wiring then covered the car.

Both the driver and passenger of the car were transported to Altoona Hospital for injuries.

There was also sleet and hail in the atmosphere and the roads were icy state police noted in the crash report.