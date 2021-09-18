Two sent to hospital in motorcycle crash, state police investigate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a crash that happened yesterday, Sept. 17, where a motorcycle and sedan collided.

The crash happened at West Plank Road at the I-99 southbound ram according to Logan Township Police Department Facebook’s post. When police arrived to the scene of the crash they saw heavy front damage on the sedan and the motorcycle was found laying in the roadway.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and sedan were transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment to their injuries. The motorcyclist was listed as having severe injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police analyzed the accidents while on scene. The accident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Logan Township Police Department at (814) 949-2489.

Agencies that assisted were Station 15 and Station 10 Fire Departments, AMED, Allegheny Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT.