Two sent to hospital following Cambria County crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash with entrapment this morning in Cambria County.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. July 13 on the Route 56 Bypass of Stonycreek Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Two people were sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Oakland, Richland Fire, East Hills EMS and Stonycreek Police Department all responded.

Details are limited at this time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.