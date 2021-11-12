Two sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to an early morning crash just after midnight on Friday, Nov. 12 on Route 219 northbound near the Davidsville exit.

The accident involved two tractor-trailers and one car. One of the tractor-trailers, filled with gravel, overturned, according to Somerset County 911.

Two people were transported to Conemaugh Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time, according to emergency officials.

Responding to the call was the Jerome Fire Department, Conemaugh Township Fire, EMS and Police, and Winder Borough Police. Also at the scene was the Somerset County Animal Response Team because one of the vehicles had dogs inside, according to dispatch.

Conemaugh Township Police is currently investigating the crash.